Napoli draws 0-0 against Chievo in blow to title hopes

MILAN — Napoli’s hopes of pushing Juventus all the way in the title race diminished on Sunday and the boos rang out after it was held to a surprise 0-0 draw by bottom-of-the-table Chievo Verona.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side is now already eight points behind Juventus, which beat Spal 2-0 on Saturday and looks to be on an unstoppable march to a record-extending eighth Serie A title.

Napoli is also just a point ahead of third-placed Inter Milan, which also won on Saturday. It would not have been the buildup it wanted ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade.

The result saw Chievo move onto one point. It has managed four draws all season but was deducted three points in September for false accounting.

It was Chievo’s first match under its third coach of the season, Domenico Di Carlo. Lorenzo D’Anna was fired and Giampiero Ventura abruptly resigned just four games into his reign.

Napoli barely tested Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino in the first half and it was Chievo that went closest through Joel Obi.

The hosts improved after the break but Lorenzo Insigne could only hold his head in his hands after firing wide from close range.

Inisgne went even closer with Napoli’s best chance of the match but a trademark curling shot from the Italy international came off the far post.

Kalidou Koulibaly almost scored a spectacular late winner for Napoli but his overhead kick flashed narrowly wide.

By Daniella Matar, The Associated Press