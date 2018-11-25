Loading articles...

Monsters exact revenge on Marlies with OT victory

TORONTO — Mark Letestu scored 61 seconds into overtime to give the Cleveland Monsters a 2-1 win over the Toronto Marlies in American Hockey League action on Sunday.

The Monsters (10-7-2-0) bounced back after losing 6-5 in overtime to the Marlies (7-7-2-2) on Friday in Cleveland.

Cleveland’s Sonny Milano tied Sunday’s game with 1:42 remaining in regulation.

Mason Marchment scored the lone goal for the Marlies in the first period.

Cleveland outshot Toronto 27-24.

The teams meet again on Wednesday night in Cleveland.

The Canadian Press

