Mississauga man killed in single vehicle crash in Halton Hills

A single vehicle crash in Halton Hills has claimed the life of a 46-year-old Mississauga man.

Halton regional police say the man’s Honda Civic veered off Regional Road 25 Saturday evening around 7:30 p.m. and entered a field.

They say the man was taken to Milton District Hospital where he later died.

Police add they believe the driver suffered an apparent medical episode.

Investigators say the man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

With files from News Staff