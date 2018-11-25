Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Marrow scores career-high 38, Hampton beats Richmond 86-66
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2018 8:34 pm EST
RICHMOND, Va. — Jermaine Marrow scored a career-high 38 points and handed out six assists on Sunday night to help Hampton beat Richmond 86-66.
Marrow came up one point short of the scoring record for an opponent at Richmond’s Robins Center. He made 12 of 19 from the field, 5 of 8 from 3-point range and 9 of 9 from the foul line.
Kalin Fisher added 27 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (2-4), who led 43-37 at halftime. Marrow scored 10 during the first five minutes of the second half when Hampton pushed the lead to 58-43. The Pirates’ advantage stayed in double digits from there with their largest lead at 84-57.
Nathan Cayo scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting for the Spiders (2-4) and Grant Golden added 22 points.
Hampton opened the game with an 18-4 lead and never trailed.
The Associated Press
