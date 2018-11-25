Loading articles...

Kavas, Carter double up to lead Seattle past Longwood 70-50

SEATTLE — Matej Kavas scored 22 points with 13 rebounds, Myles Carter scored 14 with 12 boards and Seattle trounced Longwood 70-50 in the Elgin Baylor Classic Sunday night.

Kavas’ 13 rebounds are a career high and Carter tied his personal rebound best.

Lorenzo Phillips gave Longwood its last lead (11-10) with 15:03 left before the first half. Kavas — who finished with four 3-pointers — responded with a 3 that sparked a 16-4 run and Longwood (5-3) never recovered.

En route to a 38-15 halftime lead, Seattle’s Morgan Means scored 16 points and made half the team’s six 3-pointers. Longwood shot 6 of 27 (22 per cent) including 2 of 12 (17) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Means scored 19 points for Seattle (6-2) which shot just 39 per cent.

Phillips led Longwood (5-3) with 22 points and six rebounds and Spencer Franklin scored 10 with rebounds.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.