Justice scores 23 as IUPUI beats Grambling 80-69
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2018 12:19 am EST
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Camron Justice hit a career-high five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help IUPUI beat Grambling 80-69 on Saturday at the Niagara Regional of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Ahmed Ismail added a career-best 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for IUPUI.
Justice hit two 3s during a 12-2 run that gave the Jaguars (3-2) a 32-22 lead with five minutes left after Ismail hit a jumper. Grambling trimmed its deficit to five points late in the first half but D.J. McCall hit a 3 that made it 38-31 at the break. Justice hit a 3-pointer early in the second half that pushed the lead to 14 points and the Tigers trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
Dallas Polk-Hilliard and Axel Mpoyo led Grambling (3-2) with 11 points apiece.
Jack Hansen hit a 3 and, after a Grambling turnover, Jaylen Minnett made a jumper to give IUPUI its biggest lead at 63-40 midway through the second half.
The Associated Press
