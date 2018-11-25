Loading articles...

Honor scores 17, Fordham beats Alabama A&M 77-46

NEW YORK — Nick Honor scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half when Fordham took a 17-point lead and the Rams went on to a 77-46 victory on Saturday.

Honor was 7-of-13 shooting, including 3 of 4 from the arc, and added five rebounds and four assists for Fordham (5-1), which won its fourth in a row, all at home. Jalen Cobb was 6 of 10 and added 13 points with the Rams shooting 52 per cent, including 11 of 24 from distance.

The Bulldogs ended a six-game, season-opening road trip, all losses. Gerron Scissum made all eight of his free throws and scored 12 points and Andre Kennedy added 10 points for Alabama A&M, which shot just 26 per cent, made only 2 of 16 3-pointers and was outrebounded 45-28.

Honour’s 3-pointer 1 1/2 minutes into the game gave Fordham the lead for good with the Rams pulling away to a 35-18 halftime lead.

Alabama A&M has lost 19 of its last 20 dating to last season.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.