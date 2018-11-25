General Motors to close down operations in Oshawa

General Motors is expected to announce on Monday it will shut down assembly operations in Oshawa.

Sources tell 680 NEWS say it will be a phased shut down.

“We have no news or comment tonight and won’t be commenting to others on speculation,” read a brief statement released by David Paterson, the Vice President for Corporate & Environmental Affairs for GM Canada.

John Henry, the mayor of Oshawa, says he hopes reports of the pending closure of a General Motors plant in the city are “just a rumour.”

Jennifer French, MPP for Oshawa, says she finds the report of the plant closure “gravely concerning.”

“If GM Canada is indeed turning its back on 100 years of industry and community – abandoning workers and families in Oshawa – then this is a callous decision that must be fought,” she said in a statement.

Dr. Colin Carrie, the Member of Parliament for Oshawa, called the reports “very concerning.”

Monday’s announcement is reportedly part of a global reorganization within the American-based automaker.

In a statement, Unifor says it was informed on Sunday that GM would be making a major announcement that will impact its global operations, including the Oshawa assembly plant.

“While the union does not have complete details of the overall announcement we have been informed that, as of now, there is no product allocated to the Oshawa Assembly Plant past December 2019,” read the statement. “Based on commitments made during 2016 contract negotiations, Unifor does not accept this announcement and is immediately calling on GM to live up to the spirit of that agreement.”

According to the company’s website, the Oshawa Assembly Plant employs 2,522 workers with Unifor Local 222.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report