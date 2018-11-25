TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Maybe not pot

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will release its second-quarter results on Tuesday. The company’s chairman said in September that reluctance from its own employees and broader uncertainty about the North American cannabis market are preventing it from charging into the blossoming sector.

Airing of the grievances

An annual report of complaints against telecom and television service providers will be released by the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services CCTS on Tuesday. The CRTC recently held government-ordered public hearings into allegations of misleading or aggressive sales practices in the industry.

Bank earnings bonanza

Bank earnings begin this week, with Scotiabank kicking things off on Tuesday, followed by RBC on Wednesday, and CIBC and TD on Thursday. Canada’s biggest banks are expected to close out a strong financial year that was helped by interest rate hikes and favourable credit conditions with a “whimper” of a quarter.

Rental report

CMHC will release its Fall Rental Market Survey results on Wednesday. The government agency recently described Canada’s real estate market as “highly vulnerable” and pointed to higher than normal rental vacancy rates or inventory of unsold new-builds in Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon and Regina.

GDP numbers

Statistics Canada will release gross domestic product figures for the third quarter on Friday. According to Thomson Reuters Eikon, economists are expecting a reading of 1.9 per cent for annualized growth in the quarter, down from a 2.9 per cent annualized pace set in the second quarter.

