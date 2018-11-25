England reach 210-7 on day 3 of 3rd test vs Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — England are on course for a historic 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka as the tourists extended their lead in the third test beyond the 300-run mark on Sunday.

At tea on day three England reached 210-7 at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground.

After a poor batting performance on day two, Sri Lanka had done well to take four early wickets in the first hour of day three as the tourists slumped to 39-4.

But some useful contributions from the lower middle order pushed their lead beyond 300. England had a first-innings lead of 96.

Jos Buttler was the top scorer in the second innings with 64 runs.

He shared 89 runs for the fifth wicket with Ben Stokes (42) to regain control of the test.

Stokes survived two close calls when he was dismissed off no-balls with spinner Lakshan Sandakan overstepping the crease on both occasions.

Buttler also had some good fortune after part-time off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva trapped him leg before wicket when on 27, but the batsman successfully reviewed the decision.

Sri Lanka dismissed both batsmen and Moeen Ali after lunch, but England appeared comfortable on a wearing wicket where the Sri Lankans will have to bat last.

Ben Foakes, who has scored the most runs in the series with 261 runs was unbeaten on 20 with Adil Rashid on 21. The pair had added an unbeaten 39 runs for the eighth wicket.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera was the pick of the bowlers with 4-74. Sandakan claimed 2-76.

England won the first test by 211 runs and sealed the series at Pallekele with a 57-run win. It was their first win in Sri Lanka in 17 years.

England is closing on a 3-0 series sweep. Only two other teams — Australia in 2004 and India in 2017 — had achieved the milestone in Sri Lanka.

Rex Clementine, The Associated Press