Drake women upset No. 13 S. Carolina in Vancouver Showcase
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2018 1:08 am EST
VANCOUVER — Sara Rhine scored 25 points and Drake overcame a slow start in overtime to beat No. 13 South Carolina 90-85 in the third-place game of the Vancouver Showcase on Saturday night.
Rhine had 13 points in the fourth quarter and overtime when the Bulldogs (6-1) needed to hold on after taking their largest lead at 46-36 early in the third quarter.
The Gamecocks (3-3) rallied to force overtime and scored the first four points of the extra period, but Rhine answered with a layup, Becca Hittner hit a 3-pointer to give Drake the lead for good and Becca Jonas scored on a fast break to cap a 7-0 run. South Carolina missed its final five shots from the field and Drake made all four free throws in the final 1:16.
Hittner finished with 19 points and Brenni Rose scored 17 for the Bulldogs.
Te’a Cooper scored 31 and Tyasha Harris added 18 for the Gamecocks.
The Associated Press
