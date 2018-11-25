Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Dorsey scores 19 to help Pacific hold off Elon, 65-57
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2018 1:12 am EST
STOCKTON, Calif. — Lafayette Dorsey hit three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to help Pacific beat Elon 65-57 Saturday night in the final game Thanksgiving Classic.
Roberto Gallinat added 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting for Pacific (5-3), which held on after leading by as many as 17 points in the second half.
Dorsey made a layup and then a 3-pointer and Gallinat added another 3 during a 14-2 run that gave the Tigers a 52-35 lead with eight minutes to go. Elon (2-4) scored 17 of the next 22 points to pull within five when Tyler Seibring made a layup with 32 seconds left but Gallinat and Dorsey combined to make 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to seal it.
Steven Santa Ana had 15 points, Seibring scored 14 and Nathan Priddy added 13 for the Phoenix.
The Associated Press
