Dalton hurts thumb as Bengals' spiral continues

A season that started with promise for the Cincinnati Bengals continued its spiral when quarterback Andy Dalton injured his right thumb in a 35-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Dalton was hurt on his passing hand while trying to recover a shotgun snap that sailed over his head in the third quarter and didn’t return. After the injury, Baker Mayfield threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to give the Browns a 35-7 lead.

The Bengals started the season 4-1, but are 1-5 since and have lost their past three games.

Two other players were hurt for Cincinnati: backup right tackle Jake Fisher, who suffered a back injury, and cornerback Tony McRae, who gave two thumbs up as he was wheeled off the field after a third-quarter concussion.

For the Carolina Panthers, a quadriceps injury to cornerback David Jackson on the first play from scrimmage ended up playing a role in the Seattle Seahawks’ comeback win. Jackson did not return, and Russell Wilson exploited the Panthers’ secondary on a game-tying touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.

Carolina punt returner Damiere Byrd left with an arm injury in the first half and did not return. For Seattle, fullback Tre Madden left in the second half with a shoulder injury.

The Ravens lost safety Tony Jefferson to an ankle injury in their victory over the Raiders. Oakland defensive tackle Maurice Hurst left in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury, and defensive end Jacquies Smith left in the first half after hurting an Achilles.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram injured his hamstring in warmups and didn’t play against the Eagles, and wide receiver Quadree Henderson left the loss to Philadelphia with a shoulder injury.

Buccaneers offensive tackle Demar Dotson left in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers with knee and hamstring injuries and did not return. Tampa Bay also lost cornerback Carlton Davis II to a knee injury in the third quarter. For San Francisco, safety Jimmie Ward left in the first quarter with a forearm injury and safety D.J. Reed departed in the second half with a heel injury.

Cornerback Lafayette Pitts sustained a head injury while covering a punt in the first quarter for the Buffalo Bills in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags lost left guard Andrew Norwell when he hurt an ankle in the fourth quarter.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press