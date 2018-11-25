Loading articles...

Canada's Alex Harvey finishes 22nd at cross-country World Cup event

RUKA, Finland — Alex Harvey finished 22nd in the men’s 15-kilometre classic-ski individual start race on Sunday at a cross-country World Cup event.

The 30-year-old Harvey, who had a personal best sprint race at the season-opener on Saturday, clocked a time of 37 minutes 31.7 seconds on the four-lap track.

Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov won gold for the second straight day with a time of 36:17.8. Norway’s Emil Iversen finished in second place at 36:37.3 and Sweden’s Calle Halfvarsson won bronze in 36:39.0.

Russell Kennedy of Canmore, Alta., was 71st. Andy Shields of Thunder Bay, Ont., was 82nd and Julien Locke of Nelson, B.C., placed 83rd.

The Canadian Press

