Bradley's perfect-shooting game leads NIU past Oakland 92-72

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Levi Bradley scored a career-high 30 points, making every shot attempt, and Northern Illinois took control in the second half to beat Oakland 92-72 on Sunday.

Bradley made all 13 of his shot attempts, including four 3-pointers. He tied the school record for field-goal percentage set by Leon Rodgers, who went 13 of 13 against Rockford on Dec. 6, 2000.

Rod Henry-Hayes started the second half with a 3-pointer, Eugene German (20 points) followed with a layup and Bradley’s jumper extended Northern Illinois’ lead to 52-44 with 17:18 left. Oakland never got closer than five points the rest of the way.

Northern Illinois (4-2) raced to an 18-8 lead after Bradley’s 8-0 run off back-to-back 3 pointers and a jump shot. The Huskies extended the lead to 29-12 with 7:48 before halftime. But Oakland got hot and outscored NIU 32-18 and trailed 45-44 at the break.

The Huskies missed just 10 of 28 shots (64 per cent) in the first half and made 5 of 8 3-pointers. Oakland kept pace, shooting 15 of 27 (55.6) and buried 8 of 14 from beyond the arc. Braden Norris distributed eight of the Grizzlies’ 11 first-half assists.

Xavier Hill-Mais scored 22 points for Oakland (3-4), Jaevin Cumberland 19, and Braden Norris 18.

