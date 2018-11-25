Loading articles...

Bradley's perfect-shooting game leads NIU past Oakland 92-72

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Levi Bradley scored a career-high 30 points, making every shot attempt, and Northern Illinois took control in the second half to beat Oakland 92-72 on Sunday.

Bradley made all 13 of his shot attempts, including four 3-pointers. He tied the school record for field-goal percentage set by Leon Rodgers, who went 13 of 13 against Rockford on Dec. 6, 2000.

Rod Henry-Hayes started the second half with a 3-pointer, Eugene German (20 points) followed with a layup and Bradley’s jumper extended Northern Illinois’ lead to 52-44 with 17:18 left. Oakland never got closer than five points the rest of the way.

Northern Illinois (4-2) raced to an 18-8 lead after Bradley’s 8-0 run off back-to-back 3 pointers and a jump shot. The Huskies extended the lead to 29-12 with 7:48 before halftime. But Oakland got hot and outscored NIU 32-18 and trailed 45-44 at the break.

The Huskies missed just 10 of 28 shots (64 per cent) in the first half and made 5 of 8 3-pointers. Oakland kept pace, shooting 15 of 27 (55.6) and buried 8 of 14 from beyond the arc. Braden Norris distributed eight of the Grizzlies’ 11 first-half assists.

Xavier Hill-Mais scored 22 points for Oakland (3-4), Jaevin Cumberland 19, and Braden Norris 18.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.