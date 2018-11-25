Loading articles...

After rescue, Gaza's only grand piano makes public debut

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip is debuting to the public for the first time in over a decade after its restoration.

Japanese and local artists played the piano and sang to a rapt audience Sunday at a theatre nestled in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society’s building.

The Japanese government donated the piano 20 years ago. But a 2014 Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza destroyed the theatre that housed it. The piano survived but was unplayable and left in the abandoned theatre.

A Belgian charity, Music Fund, sent in experts to restore the piano after it was discovered. The four-year project was completed last month.

The piano survived three wars and a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza since the Islamic militant Hamas group assumed power in 2007.

The Associated Press

