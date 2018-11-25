29 drown in capsized boat in Uganda, toll expected to rise

KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda police say 29 people died when a boat capsized in Lake Victoria near the capital, Kampala.

Senior police officer Zurah Ganyana said rescue teams are retrieving bodies from the boat that overturned and sank Saturday night. She said that 27 people were rescued overnight, lower than earlier reports. More than 90 passengers were on the boat, leading officials to believe that the death toll will rise.

Ganyana said the boat was in poor condition and had been grounded for some time. She said it did not have a valid license to operate.

The boat was taking passengers on a pleasure cruise on Lake Victoria, a popular weekend activity for young people in Kampala. It capsized close to shore at about 7 p.m. local time.

The Associated Press