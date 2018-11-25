Loading articles...

1 man in his 20s injured, another wanted in North York shooting

One man in his 20s was injured and another is wanted after a shooting near Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road early Sunday morning.

A man in his 20s is in hospital after being shot early Sunday morning in North York.

Police say they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road around 1 a.m.

The victim was found conscious and breathing and paramedics say he suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 20s was seen fleeing the area in a car, but no suspect or vehicle description has been made available.

 

