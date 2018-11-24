Loading articles...

Yeboah, Garcia lead Stony Brook to 68-58 win over RI

KINGSTON, R.I. — Akwasi Yeboah had 19 points and Andrew Garcia added 14 and Stony Brook won its third straight game, beating Rhode Island 68-58 on Saturday afternoon.

Stony Brook (5-1) is off to its best start since the 2009-10 season.

The Seawolves took the lead for good 20-19 after Yeboah dropped in two free throws with 7:03 remaining in the first half. Garcia followed with a trey and Yeboah added his own from distance for a 28-21 lead on the way to a 35-30 halftime advantage. Stony Brook was up 63-50 before Rhode Island rallied to close to 65-56 after Christion Thompson drained a 3-pointer with 1:45 left in the game. Miles Latimer and Garcia made three free throws to seal the win.

Cyril Langevine had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Rhode Island (2-2). Fatts Russell and Jeff Dowtin added 11 points apiece.

The Associated Press

