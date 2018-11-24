Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
With child coming, it's off to the suburbs for Harry, Meghan
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2018 5:26 am EST
LONDON — Like many a couple before them, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are moving to the suburbs ahead of the anticipated birth of their first child.
Kensington Palace said Saturday that Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will move from Kensington Palace in central London to Frogmore Cottage, a house on the grounds of Windsor Castle, early next year.
The couple is expecting their first child in the spring. They married in a chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds in May.
Windsor is about 20 miles (32 kilometres) west of central London.
Harry and Meghan have been living at Kensington Palace since announcing their engagement last year. They will keep their office at that London palace.
The Associated Press
