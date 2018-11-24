Windler leads as Belmont rolls past Kennesaw State 91-53

KENNESAW, Ga. — Dylan Windler scored 14 points with nine rebounds and five assists, leading six players in double-figure scoring and Belmont remained undefeated, rolling past Kennesaw State 91-53 on Saturday.

Kevin McClain added another 14 points for the Bruins (5-0). Nick Muszynski scored 13 points with eight rebounds, Seth Adelsperger had 13 points and five rebounds, Grayson Murphy had 13 points and three rebounds and Caleb Hollander had 12 points and led with 11 rebounds.

Belmont shot 51 per cent from the field overall compared to 31 per cent for Kennesaw State and had a 53-35 rebounding advantage.

The Bruins led 45-31 at the break and were up by 18 points early in the second half when McClain drained two back-to-back 3-pointers and Hollander hit a third to push it to 68-41 with 10:21 to play. Later, Kennesaw State went over seven minutes without a field goal as Belmont cruised to the win.

Tyler Hooker carried the Owls (1-6), scoring a career-high 30 points and grabbing five rebounds.

The Associated Press