Welsh steps up, leads Harvard to a 75-68 win at Saint Mary's

MORAGA, Calif. — Henry Welsh, pressed into a starting role with Harvard’s leading scorer out, scored 15 points and the Crimson earned its first win over Saint Mary’s on Saturday, 74-68 to cap a four-game road swing.

Harvard’s leading scorer, Chris Lewis, did not play against the Gaels after leading the Crimson with 16 points in a 61-57 loss to San Francisco.

Welsh got Harvard off to a fast start, hitting a 3 in the first minute. His layup with 10:35 remaining made it a 21-10 advantage and his jumper in the closing seconds of the first half sent Harvard into intermission with a 34-24 lead.

Noah Kirkwood had 12 points for Harvard (3-3) and Danilo Djuricic, Christian Juzang and Robert Baker each contributed 10 points.

Malik Fitts scored 27 points to lead Saint Mary’s (3-3). Jordan Hunter and Tanner Krebs each added 11 points.

Harvard returns home to face Holy Cross Wednesday.

The Associated Press