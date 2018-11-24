Wales secures November sweep with 20-11 win over Springboks

CARDIFF, Wales — Wales scored two early tries to beat South Africa 20-11 and secure its first clean sweep in a November rugby series on Saturday.

Prop Tomas Francis and fullback Liam Williams went over for the Welsh tries inside the first 20 minutes, setting up a fourth straight win over the Springboks and a ninth straight for Wales against all opposition.

That run is Wales’ best in 19 years.

South Africa came back briefly to close it to 14-11 in Cardiff with a try in the corner by centre Jesse Kriel and a penalty by replacement Elton Jantjies.

But Dan Biggar came off the bench to kick two late penalties to give Wales four out of four in the autumn internationals for the first time, which also included another big southern hemisphere scalp in Australia.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press