Loading articles...

UMKC gets first win, 94-58 over Avila

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xavier Bishop scored 18 points, Danny Dixon had 14 with 10 rebounds, and UMKC won its first game of the season Saturday, beating NAIA-member Avila 94-58.

Rob Whitfield hit five 3-pointers for 15 points, Jamel Allen scored 15 with four 3s and Brandon McKissic had 13 for the Kangaroos (1-6), who made 12 of 26 3-pointers and held the Eagles to 32-per cent shooting.

Allen’s 3 sparked an 11-0 run for a 64-42 UMKC lead early in the second half and the Kangaroos pulled away and were never threatened.

Avila led 32-30 after a 15-2 run capped by Shannon Boone’s back-to-back layups, but Bishop’s 3-point play put UMKC up for good, 33-32, and they led 46-32 at halftime.

Freshman Brandon Philips scored 17 points, Boone had 14 and freshman Carter Wildey 12 for Avila.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.