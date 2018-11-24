Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
UC Santa Barbara rallies late to beat Idaho 66-55
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2018 11:58 pm EST
BOISE, Idaho — Ar’Mond Davis scored 18 points with nine rebounds as UC Santa Barbara rallied in the second half to beat Idaho 66-55 on Saturday night.
Davis was 7 of 18 from the field for the Gauchos (5-1). Jarriesse Blackmon added 12 points and 10 rebounds, Amadou Sow had 11 points and JaQuori McLaughlin had 10.
The Gauchos trailed 36-32 at the break and slipped to 48-39 early in the second half. Idaho stalled near the 10-minute mark as UC Santa Barbara surged 11-4 and a Sow 3-point play capped it for a 53-50 lead with 7:48 to play. Blackmon contributed a pair of layups to a 9-0 run that extended the Gauchos advantage to 62-50 with three minutes left.
The Vandals (1-4) scored only one field goal in the final 10 minutes of the game, Cameron Tyson’s 3-pointer with :32 seconds remaining.
Trevon Allen led the Vandals with 19 points and eight boards.
The Associated Press
