Slain reporter to be honoured at public memorial service
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2018 10:41 am EST
CLEVELAND — A 30-year-old Ohio reporter who was fatally shot by her uncle in a murder-suicide is being remembered with a public memorial service.
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services says the Saturday memorial service for Cleveland.com reporter Nikki Delamotte was planned at her alma mater, Cleveland State University.
Police say Delamotte went to visit her uncle, Robert Delamotte, at his suburban Toledo home on Nov. 11. Their bodies were found the next day.
Cleveland.com reports that Nikki Delamotte wanted to reconnect with her 67-year-old uncle after having little contact with her father’s family since her parents divorced.
She had worked for the website for about two years and wrote human interest and culture stories.
The Associated Press
