Rai extends lead at Hong Kong Open
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2018 4:42 am EST
HONG KONG — Aaron Rai shot a 2-under 68 Saturday in the third round to extend his lead from four to six strokes at the Hong Kong Open.
The 23-year-old Englishman is on 16-under 194 at Hong Kong Golf Club. Rai — who wears gloves on both hands while playing — shot a course-record 61 on Friday.
Matthew Fitzpatrick (68) and 2017 Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood (66) share second place, six off the pace at 10 under.
Sergio Garcia is a shot further back after hitting five birdies, a bogey and an eagle on the par-4 10th for a 6-under 64. The Spaniard is fourth with Australia’s Jason Scrivener (67) and South Korea’s Hyo-won Park (71)
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
