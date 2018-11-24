Portland State rolls past NW Nazarene 91-75

BOISE, Idaho — Derek Brown and Holland Woods scored 16 points apiece and Portland State rolled to a 91-75 victory over Division II-member Northwest Nazarene on Saturday night at the Vandal Holiday Hoops Showcase.

The Vikings (3-2) scored the first seven points and never looked back. Portland State’s lead grew to 20 by the 8:45 mark and it upped its advantage to 48-23 at halftime. Michael Nuga made back-to-back layups to push the Vikings’ lead to 30 with 14:52 to play.

Nuga finished with 15 points, Robert McCoy totalled 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Sal Nuhu contributed 12 points, nine boards and two blocks.

Adonis Arms paced the Nighthawks with 18 points and six rebounds. Jayden Bezzant added 14 points and Obi Megwa scored 11. Northwest Nazarene shot just 20 per cent (6 of 30) from the floor in the first half but hit 16 of 30 shots (53 per cent) in the second half when they outscored the Vikings 52-43.

Portland State is 46-1 all-time against lower-division opponents, including 34 straight wins.

The Associated Press