Players union ratifies deal with National Lacrosse League to end labour dispute

The Professional Lacrosse Players’ Association and the National Lacrosse League came to terms on an agreement Saturday to end a labour dispute that saw the league cancel the first two weekends of the 2018-19 season.

The PLPA tweeted that a majority of its members voted to ratify a tentatively approved deal reached by the union and the NLL.

“The players are chomping at the bit to leave the gate and get to camps,” the union said in a tweet.

The NLL moved to scrap games scheduled for Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 after rejecting a counter-proposal for a new collective bargaining agreement submitted by the PLPA on Nov. 15.

A spokesperson for the PLPA said they were hopeful the games will be put back on the calendar, but it is unclear at this time.

Canadian teams weren’t slated to lose any home dates on the opening week, but Saskatchewan and Vancouver were scheduled to have their home openers in week two.

Calgary doesn’t play its first home game until the third week of the season.

Labour uncertainty began in January when the PLPA exercised a five-year opt-out clause in the seven-year collective bargaining agreement between the union and the league signed in 2013.

The two sides have been unable to hammer out a new agreement over the months that followed.

The Canadian Press