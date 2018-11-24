Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat in 2nd test against NZ

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat in the second test against New Zealand on Saturday.

New Zealand leads the three-match 1-0 with a stunning four-run victory in the first test when Pakistan lost the last six wickets for just 24 runs while chasing 176 runs.

Pakistan capitulated to 30-year-old Ajaz Patel as the left-arm spinner made a dream debut by claiming 5-59 in the second innings in test cricket’s fifth narrowest ever victory in terms of runs.

Pakistan kept faith in the same playing XI and surprisingly retained struggling Bilal Asif. The off-spinner could take just 1-76 in the first test and was one of the three tailenders to get dismissed for zero in Pakistan’s frenzied chase at Abu Dhabi.

New Zealand retained the winning combination which meant yet again no place for experienced seamer Tim Southee or fast bowler Matt Henry.

Line-ups:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Hasan Ali, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Yasir Shah.

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, B.J. Watling, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel.

