OHL Roundup: Quinton Byfield powers Wolves past Spirit 3-2 in shootout

SUDBURY, Ont. — Quinton Byfield scored in regulation time and again in the shootout as the Sudbury Wolves edged the Saginaw Spirit 3-2 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Blake Murray had a goal early in the first period for the Wolves (14-8-2), while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves and stopped all skaters in the shootout.

Damien Giroux and Cole Perfetti replied for the Spirit (12-9-3) as Tristan Lennox stopped 24 shots in net.

The Wolves (14-8-1-1) went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Spirit (12-9-1-2) went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

—

STORM 5 GREYHOUNDS 4 (OT)

GUELPH, Ont. — Isaac Ratcliffe scored his second goal 3:06 into overtime as the Storm slipped by Sault Ste. Marie.

Liam Hawel also had a pair of goals for Guelph (12-5-6), while Cam Hillis chipped in as well.

Jordan Sambrook, Morgan Frost, Barrett Hayton and Keeghan Howdeshell supplied the offence for the Greyhounds (14-6-5).

—

FIREBIRDS 3 SPITFIRES 1

FLINT, Mich. — Jake Durham had a pair of goals as the Firebirds downed Windsor.

Fedor Gordeev’s power-play winner came at the 12:34 mark of the third period for Flint (3-21-1).

Mathew MacDougall scored for the Spitfires (11-11-2).

—

STING 8 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Anthony Salinitri and Jacob Perreault had two goals each as Sarnia routed the Frontenacs.

Kelton Hatcher, Theo Hill, Hugo Leufvenius and Adam Ruzicka rounded out the attack for the Sting (10-10-4).

Ryan Cranford had both goals for Kingston (7-18-1).

—

BATTALION 5 STEELHEADS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Brad Chenier scored twice as North Bay defeated the Steelheads.

Adam McMaster has the first-period winner for the Battalion (11-11-2), while Justin Brazeau and Luke Moncada also found the back of the net.

Adam Varga and Thomas Harley scored for Mississauga (14-8-2).

—

ICEDOGS 6 COLTS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Kirill Maksimov struck twice as Niagara outpaced Barrie.

Johnathon Schaefer scored the game-winning goal for the IceDogs (13-6-4) at 11:20 of the first period. Akil Thomas, Kyen Sopa and Philip Tomasino also scored.

Aidan Brown and Jacob Tortora scored for the Colts (12-11-1).

Barrie’s Christopher Cameron was given a game misconduct for a check to the head at 12:13 of the first period.

—

OTTERS 5 RANGERS 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Petr Cajka scored twice, including the eventual winner, as Erie topped the Rangers.

Gera Poddubnyi, Brendan Sellan and Kyle Maksimovich also scored for the Otters (10-13-1).

Alexey Lipanov replied for Kitchener (12-12-2).

—

GENERALS 6 BULLDOGS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Nando Eggenberger put away the winner 3:15 into the second period as the Generals skated past Hamilton.

Allan McShane, Mitchell Brewer, Nico Gross, Serron Noel and Danil Antropov chipped in as well for Oshawa (15-7-2).

Navrin Mutter and Matthew Strome scored for the Bulldogs (10-12-1).

—

KNIGHTS 7 ATTACK 2

LONDON, Ont. — Adam Boqvist scored twice, including the third-period power-play winner, as the Knights beat Owen Sound.

Alec Regula, Billy Moskal, Liam Foudy, Alex Turko and Connor McMichael also scored for London (17-4-2).

Kevin Hancock and Zachary Roberts scored for the Attack (13-8-3).

The Canadian Press