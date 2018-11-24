Loading articles...

OHL Roundup: 67's extend point streak to 21 games with win over Sting

OTTAWA — Austen Keating scored two goals and assisted on another and Sasha Chmelevski had a goal and three helpers as the Ottawa 67’s doubled up the Sarnia Sting 8-4 on Saturday to extend their impressive Ontario Hockey League streak.

Kody Clark also scored twice for Ottawa (20-3-4), which has earned at least one point in 21 straight games (17-0-4). Sam Bitten had a goal and two assists and Tye Felhaber and Merrick Rippon rounded out the offence.

Anthony Salinitri, Sean Josling, Franco Sproviero and Hugo Leufvenius had a goal and a helper apiece for the Sting (10-11-4).

67’s goaltender Will Cranley made 23 saves.

Aidan Hughes started for Sarnia and allowed seven goals on 27 shots through 45:03. Ethan Langevin stopped 6-of-7 attempts the rest of the way. 

Ottawa was 1 for 3 on the power play while the Sting scored once on five chances with the man advantage.

BULLDOGS 5 ICEDOGS 2

HAMILTON — MacKenzie Entwistle struck twice as the Bulldogs defeated Niagara.

Brandon Saigeo’s power-play goal for Hamilton (11-12-1) at 12:49 of the second period was the eventual winner. Matthew Strome and Arthur Kaliyev also scored.

Andrew Bruder and Jason Robertson scored for the IceDogs (13-7-4).

WOLVES 3 STEELHEADS 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Darian Pilon had a pair of goals, including the winner late in the third period, as the Wolves downed Mississauga.

David Levin also scored for Sudbury (15-8-2).

Owen Tippett had both goals for the Steelheads (14-9-2).

PETES 4 OTTERS 0

ERIE, Pa. — Hunter Jones stopped all 38 shots he faced as Peterborough blanked the Otters.

Liam Kirk scored twice for the Petes (14-11-0), while Declan Chisholm and Nick Robertson added goals.

Noah Battaglia turned away 19 shots for Erie (10-14-1).

SPITFIRES 6 FIREBIRDS 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Luke Kutkevicius’s power-play goal at 15:13 of the second period stood as the winner as the Spitfires doubled Flint.

Mathew MacDougall, Will Cuylle, Connor Corcoran, Cole Purboo and Louka Henault rounded out the attack for Windsor (12-11-2).

Eric Uba had a pair of goals for the Firebirds (3-22-1) and Ryan Bangs added a single.

COLTS 8 STORM 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Ben Hawerchuk had a hat trick as the Colts cruised past Guelph.

Jason Willms, Jacob Tortora, Jaden Peca, Lucas Chiodo and Tyler Tucker also scored for Barrie (13-11-1).

Isaac Ratcliffe and Zach Poirier scored for the Storm (12-6-6).

GREYHOUNDS 7 ATTACK 4

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Barrett Hayton struck twice as Sault Ste. Marie sunk the Attack.

Joe Carroll out away the game-winning goal for the Greyhounds (15-6-5) at 4:10 of the third period. Zack Trott, Keeghan Howdeshell, Cole MacKay and Rory Kerins also scored.

Nick Suzuki had a pair of goals for Owen Sound (13-9-3), while Brady Lyle and Kevin Hancock also found the back of the net.

The Canadian Press

