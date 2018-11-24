Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

However, there were also 20 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs and two of them were claimed by ticket holders in Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 30 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillions prizes offered will increase to 35.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.