No. 5 Louisville falls behind early, storms past Hartford

LAS VEGAS — Asia Durr scored a team-high 20 points, Dana Evans added 11 points and six assists and No. 5 Louisville rallied from a sluggish start to rout Hartford 86-69 in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout on Saturday.

Durr, the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, made a pair of 3-pointers and finished 5 of 11 from the field for the Cardinals (5-0), who rallied from an 18-16 first-quarter deficit against Hartford (2-5).

The Cardinals took better care of the ball in the second quarter and outscored the Hawks 37-18 to take control.

Hartford’s Sierra DaCosta scored 21 points. Ella Awobajo had 12 points, and Jade Young scored 11 for the Hawks.

NO. 6 MISSISSIPPI STATE 105, JACKSON STATE 38

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Teaira McCowan scored 19 points in 19 minutes to lead five Mississippi State players in double figures.

McCowan finished 8 of 9 from the field and had made 22 consecutive shots over three games before a third-quarter miss against the Tigers (1-4).

The Bulldogs (6-0) did the bulk of their damage in the first half. They led 29-11 after one quarter and 61-22 at halftime with three players in double figures within the first 20 minutes.

NO. 7 MARYLAND 58, GEORGIA 51

TRUJILLO ALTO, Puerto Rico (AP) — Stephanie Jones scored 21 points, and Maryland held off Georgia in the Puerto Rico Clasico tournament.

The Terrapins (6-0) led 53-51 in the final minute before Brianna Fraser hit a jumper and Taylor Mikesell added a free throw with 20 seconds left to quell the comeback bid.

Gabby Connally scored 16 on 5-for-21 shooting for Georgia (3-3).

NO. 11 TENNESSEE 73, UAB 69, OT

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 18 points, Evina Westbrook added 16 and Kasiyanha Kushkituah had 13 as Tennessee rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit and won in overtime.

Tennessee (5-0) claimed the Junkanoo Division of the Junkanoo Jam, and Davis was named the tournament MVP.

Rachael Childress and Katelyn Thomas scored 19 points each for UAB (4-1).

NO. 14 SYRACUSE 83, NO. 16 DEPAUL 81, OT

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Tiana Mangakahia had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and sank a buzzer-beater in overtime to lift Syracuse over DePaul at the Cancun Challenge.

Mangakahia dribbled down the clock, rolled off a high screen to the baseline and sank a reverse layup just before the buzzer.

Miranda Drummond added 21 points and seven rebounds for Syracuse (6-1), and Gabrielle Cooper scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Stonewall had 25 points and 10 rebounds for DePaul (3-2).

NO. 21 MISSOURI 65, QUINNIPIAC 51

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Sophie Cunningham scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Amber Smith also had a double-double and Missouri beat Quinnipiac in the consolation semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Cunningham made 7 of 14 shots and 9 of 12 free throws, and also had three assists and two blocks. Smith had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Missouri (4-2).

Jen Fay led Quinnipiac (2-3) with 14 points and eight rebounds.

NO. 22 MARQUETTE 96, ILLINOIS-CHICAGO 32

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Amani Wilborn scored a season-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season to propel Marquette

The Golden Eagles (4-1) led 56-14 at halftime.

The Flames (1-3), who have dropped three straight since a season-opening 75-65 win over Vanderbilt, had nobody score more than six points.

The Associated Press