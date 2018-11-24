Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
No. 22 Marquette drubs Illinois-Chicago 96-32
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2018 6:27 pm EST
MILWAUKEE — Amani Wilborn scored a season-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season to propel No. 22 Marquette to a 96-32 romp over Illinois-Chicago on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles (4-1) showed no signs of rust after a nine-day layoff. Natisha Hiedeman hit a 3-pointer 21 seconds into the game and the Golden Eagles never trailed. Marquette’s lead reached double digits at 12-2 at the 6:04 mark and Danielle King’s two free throws with 2 seconds left in the quarter gave the Golden Eagles a 32-7 lead. Marquette’s lead was 56-14 at halftime.
The Flames (1-3), who have dropped three straight since a season-opening 75-65 win over Vanderbilt, had nobody score more than six points.
UIC made just 10 of 55 (18 per cent) from the floor, including 2 of 19 from 3-point range.
Marquette had a 60-33 advantage on the boards. The Golden Eagles forced 28 turnovers that led to 40 points and a 25-0 edge in second-chance points.
