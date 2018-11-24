Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Morant leads Murray State past Missouri State 77-66
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2018 10:40 pm EST
MURRAY, Ky. — Ja Morant scored a career-best 29 points with 13 rebounds and 12 assists to lead Murray State past Missouri State 77-66 on Saturday night.
Morant was 9 of 18 from the field including six from long range for the Racers (3-0). Shaq Buchanan added 20 points and three assists.
The Racers lunged to a 20-6 start with the help of two 3-pointers by Morant and a dunk by Anthony Smith and led all the way, building to a 35-25 advantage at the break.
Tevin Brown nailed a 3-pointer and Morant and Brion Sanchious dunked as part of a 9-4 surge to open the second half that gave Murray State a 44-29 lead. Jarred Dixon’s layup with 3:39 to play got Missouri State as close as 64-58 before Morant sank back-to-back 3s to keep the Racers on top.
Jarred Dixon scored 18 points to lead the Bears (3-3). Obediah Church added 15 points and nine rebounds.
The Associated Press
