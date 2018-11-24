Mason Appleton lifts Manitoba Moose to 4-3 overtime win vs. Iowa Wild

WINNIPEG — Mason Appleton scored 29 seconds into overtime as the Manitoba Moose edged the Iowa Wild 4-3 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Logan Shaw, Tucker Poolman and Emile Poirier had goals in regulation time for Manitoba (9-8-1), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Eric Comrie made 37 saves for the win.

Mitch McLain, Luke Kunin and Gerry Fitzgerald replied for Iowa (11-4-3). C.J. Motte stopped 29 shots for the Wild.

The Moose did not score on their one power play and Iowa went 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

The Canadian Press