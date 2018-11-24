Loading articles...

Man in critical condition, 2 suspects sought after Scarborough stabbing

Police on the scene of a stabbing at Ellesmere Road and Warden Avenue on Nov. 23, 2018. CITYNEWS/Sean Cowan

One man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Scarborough on Friday night.

Police and paramedics responded to a call around 11 p.m. in the Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road area.

A man in his 20s was found with stab wounds to the abdomen and was taken to a trauma centre.

Police are looking for two male suspects in connection with the incident who fled the scene in a light coloured, four-door vehicle.

The first suspect is described as brown, between 20 to 25 years old weighing about 170 pounds. Her was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and brown Tiberland shoes. The second suspect is described as black, around six feet tall and was last seen wearing a windbreaker and all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

 

holy smokes

The ‘Hoodies’ are on the loose. So what else is new?

November 24, 2018 at 8:07 am