Man in critical condition, 2 suspects sought after Scarborough stabbing

One man is in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Scarborough on Friday night.

Police and paramedics responded to a call around 11 p.m. in the Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road area.

A man in his 20s was found with stab wounds to the abdomen and was taken to a trauma centre.

Police are looking for two male suspects in connection with the incident who fled the scene in a light coloured, four-door vehicle.

The first suspect is described as brown, between 20 to 25 years old weighing about 170 pounds. Her was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and brown Tiberland shoes. The second suspect is described as black, around six feet tall and was last seen wearing a windbreaker and all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.