Madrid's perfect run with Solari ends with 3-0 loss to Eibar

EIBAR, Spain — Santiago Solari’s first game as Real Madrid’s full-time coach was one to forget.

After leading Madrid to four straight victories as interim manager, Solari saw his team lose 3-0 at Eibar in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The loss — Madrid’s first-ever defeat against the Basque Country club — halted the team’s recovery from a series of poor results under former coach Julen Lopetegui, who was fired.

Madrid is sixth in the standings after 13 games. It could have moved one point behind leader Barcelona ahead of its rival’s match at Atletico Madrid later Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press