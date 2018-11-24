Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Indian police map area of island where US man was killed
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2018 8:29 am EST
NEW DELHI — Police say they have mapped the area of a remote Indian island where tribespeople were seen burying the body of an American man after allegedly killing him with arrows this month.
Police said Saturday that during their visit to the island’s surroundings on Friday, investigators also spotted four or five North Sentinel islanders moving around and studied their behaviour for several hours.
Indian authorities have been struggling to figure out how to recover the body of 26-year-old John Allen Chau, who was killed by islanders who apparently shot him with arrows and then buried his body on the beach.
Friday’s visit was the second boat expedition of the week by a team of police and officials from the forest department, tribal welfare department and coast guard, according to police.
The Associated Press
