In lopsided French league, PSG wins without Neymar, Mbappe
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2018 1:21 pm EST
PARIS — Even without stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain keeps on winning in the French league.
PSG extended its winning streak to 14 matches after beating Toulouse 1-0 on Saturday.
With Neymar and Mbappe recuperating from injuries and watching from the stands, Edinson Cavani scored PSG’s winner in the 10th minute with a brilliant piece of skill.
Found with a header from Adrien Rabiot, Cavani used his left foot to juggle the ball past Toulouse defender Kelvin Amian and turned and volleyed with his right foot past goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet.
A modest consolation for Toulouse: It became the first Ligue 1 team to restrict PSG to just one goal this season.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
The Associated Press
