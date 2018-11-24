In lopsided French league, PSG wins without Neymar, Mbappe

PARIS — Even without stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain keeps on winning in the French league.

PSG extended its winning streak to 14 matches after beating Toulouse 1-0 on Saturday.

With Neymar and Mbappe recuperating from injuries and watching from the stands, Edinson Cavani scored PSG’s winner in the 10th minute with a brilliant piece of skill.

Found with a header from Adrien Rabiot, Cavani used his left foot to juggle the ball past Toulouse defender Kelvin Amian and turned and volleyed with his right foot past goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet.

A modest consolation for Toulouse: It became the first Ligue 1 team to restrict PSG to just one goal this season.

The Associated Press