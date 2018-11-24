Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Global Catholic nuns urge reporting of sex abuse to police
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2018 5:15 am EST
ROME — The Catholic Church’s global organization of nuns has denounced the “culture of silence and secrecy” surrounding sexual abuse and is urging sisters who have been abused to report crimes to police and their superiors.
The International Union of Superiors General, which represents more than 500,000 sisters worldwide, vowed to help nuns who have been abused find the courage to report it, and promised to help victims heal and seek justice.
The statement was the first from the Rome-based UISG since the abuse scandal erupted anew and as the sexual abuse of nuns by priests and bishops has also come to the fore, including a prominent case in India. The Associated Press reported that the Vatican has known for decades about the problem but has done little to stop it.
