Gilliam, UC Riverside beat Elon 77-64

STOCKTON, Calif. — Jordan Gilliam scored all of his 17 points in the second half on Friday night to help UC Riverside beat Elon 77-64 in the Pacific Thanksgiving Tournament.

Dragan Elkaz and Ajani Kennedy added 11 points apiece for UC Riverside (1-4).

Menno Dijkstra made two free throws and Gilliam hit two 3-pointers to give the Highlanders a 38-32 lead with 17:27 to play. Tyler Seibring’s 3 capped a 7-0 spurt by Elon that made it 46-all midway through the second half but Elkaz and Dominick Pickett answered with back-to-back 3-pointers that sparked a 17-4 run over the next six-plus minutes and the Phoenix trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Seibring and Steven Santa Ana had 13 points each and Federico Poser scored 12, on 6-of-7 shooting, for Elon (2-2).

The Highlanders shot 62 per cent from the field, including 7 of 12 (58 per cent) from 3-point range, in the second half.

