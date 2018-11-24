Gibson leads Western Carolina past Jacksonville 77-65

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Kameron Gibson scored 19 points with a trio of 3-pointers to lead five players into double-figure scoring and Western Carolina defeated Jacksonville 77-65 on Saturday.

Matt Halvorsen and Carlos Dotson scored 13 each, Marcus Thomas 11 and Onno Steger 10 for Western Carolina, which ended a two-game slide.

The Catamounts (2-5) shot 53 per cent from the floor (29-for-55) while Jacksonville was at 37 per cent (22-59). Western Carolina also hit nine 3-pointers to 3 for Jacksonville.

JD Notae led the Dolphins (3-5) with 19 points and eight boards, Jace Hogan scored 16 and DeAnthony McCallum 11. The loss ended a three-game win streak.

After trailing 41-28 at halftime, the Dolphins cut the lead as close as six, 60-54 as McCallum made four from the line, and again 62-56 when Tanner Rubio hit a jumper. Then Gibbs sank two free throws, Dotson added a layup and Halvorsen a 3 and the Catamounts cruised the final five minutes.

The Associated Press