Four-year-old girl killed by float at Santa Claus parade in Nova Scotia

Police say a four-year-old girl is dead after a tragic accident at a Santa Claus parade in Yarmouth, N.S.

An RCMP spokesperson says it happened just before 7 p.m. Atlantic time Saturday on Starrs Road in the small port town on the Bay of Fundy.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson says the girl had been running alongside a passing parade float when she fell underneath it.

She was taken by paramedics to the Yarmouth Regional Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Hutchinson says the force’s thoughts are with the victim’s family, as well as anyone who witnessed the tragedy.

He urges anyone who was there to speak with a crisis counsellor or mental health professional.