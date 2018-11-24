FBI highlights kidnapped teen's shoes in search for leads

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for shoes belonging to a missing 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped earlier this month.

The FBI said Saturday Hania Aguilar owned distinctive shoes that her kidnapper could have tried to get rid of. The shoes are white Adidas sneakers with colorful stitching on the back heel.

Aguilar was kidnapped Nov. 5 from a mobile home park. Relatives say the eighth-grader went outside to start a relative’s SUV to prepare to leave for the school bus stop. Police say a man then forced her into an SUV and drove off.

The SUV was later found in Lumberton, several miles from the mobile home park.

The Associated Press