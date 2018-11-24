Loading articles...

Explosion at Chinese factory kills 2, knocks down houses

BEIJING — Chinese authorities say an explosion at a factory in the country’s northeast has killed two people and injured 57 others.

The government of Dongfeng County in Jilin province said the explosion Friday night at the factory that made industrial machinery knocked down 15 houses and damaged 355 others.

The county government said on its social media account the cause was under investigation.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.