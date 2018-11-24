Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Dog credited with saving family from gas leak
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 24, 2018 2:16 pm EST
LONG NECK, Del. — A German Shepard is being hailed a hero after alerting a Delaware family to a potentially fatal gas leak.
The News Journal reports that 5-year-old Greta barked to wake up her owner in the middle of the night earlier this month and alerted him to a leak from a propane stove. The gas had filled several rooms in the house with gas.
Owner Ken Walsh called Greta, a rescue dog, a “hero” for alerting him to the gas leak before it hurt him, his wife ,and 14-year-old son.
Walsh said Greta was rewarded with a steak and sweet potatoes.
