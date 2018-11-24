Loading articles...

Canucks forward Roussel fined for biting Sharks defenceman Vlasic

NEW YORK — Vancouver Canucks forward Antoine Roussel has been fined $5,000 for biting San Jose Sharks defenceman Marc-Edouard Vlasic during a game Friday.

The NHL announced the fine, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in a statement Saturday.

The incident occurred at 19:20 of the third period with Vancouver down 4-0.

The fine money will go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

The Canadian Press

