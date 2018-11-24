Loading articles...

Cam Darcy's go-ahead goal lifts Utica Comets over Belleville Senators 4-2

UTICA, N.Y. — Cam Darcy had the go-ahead goal at the 15:09 mark of the second period as the Utica Comets doubled up the Belleville Senators 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Jonathan Dahlen and Tanner Kero had power-play goals to give Utica (9-10-2), the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, a 2-0 lead by the first intermission. Brendan Gaunce added an empty-net goal in the final minute of play and Thatcher Demko made 26 saves for the win.

Jordan Murray and Filip Chlapik tied it up 2-2 in the second period for Belleville (9-10-1), the minor league club for the Ottawa Senators. Filip Gustavsson stopped 17-of-20 shots in net.

Utica went 2 for 7 on the power play and Belleville couldn’t connect on its five man advantages.

The Comets have won three straight.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.